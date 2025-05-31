Split ends itepekimab in COPD? Regeneron phase III setup hairy

Facing erosion of its mighty Eylea (aflibercept) franchise and near-term loss of exclusivity with Dupixent (dupilumab), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. took a blow as one of two phase III trials with IL-33-blocking monoclonal antibody itepekimab failed in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The Tarrytown, N.Y.-based firm’s shares (NASDAQ:REGN) closed May 30 at $490.28, down $115.11, or 19%. Partner Sanofi SA, of Paris, saw its stock (NASDAQ:SNY) dip somewhat, too, and ended at $49.37, down $2.98. Cantor analyst Carter Gould opined that the latest news “all but [ruled] out a path forward short of a new study” with the compound.