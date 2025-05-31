BioWorld - Saturday, May 31, 2025
See today's BioWorld
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.

Split ends itepekimab in COPD? Regeneron phase III setup hairy

May 30, 2025
By Randy Osborne
No Comments
Facing erosion of its mighty Eylea (aflibercept) franchise and near-term loss of exclusivity with Dupixent (dupilumab), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. took a blow as one of two phase III trials with IL-33-blocking monoclonal antibody itepekimab failed in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The Tarrytown, N.Y.-based firm’s shares (NASDAQ:REGN) closed May 30 at $490.28, down $115.11, or 19%. Partner Sanofi SA, of Paris, saw its stock (NASDAQ:SNY) dip somewhat, too, and ended at $49.37, down $2.98. Cantor analyst Carter Gould opined that the latest news “all but [ruled] out a path forward short of a new study” with the compound.
BioWorld Clinical Inflammatory Respiratory