Consistency not enough? Summit falls on lung cancer survival miss

For the second time in as many months, the lack of statistically significant overall survival data sent shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. sliding, despite otherwise positive findings for PD-1/VEGF bispecific candidate ivonescimab in non-small-cell lung cancer. But analysts noted the stock reaction overlooks the consistency of the efficacy data to date, as well as the fact that the phase III Harmoni study marks the first pivotal trial testing ivonescimab in a global population.