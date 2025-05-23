BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Friday, May 23, 2025
Cinclus and Zentiva have a plan for reflux in Europe
May 23, 2025
By
Lee Landenberger
Cinclus Pharma Holding AB has chosen Zentiva k.s. to handle manufacturing and commercialization duties in Europe for linaprazan glurate, which is being developed to treat severe erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease.
BioWorld
Deals and M&A
Gastrointestinal
Small molecule