BioWorld - Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Alexandra Hospital team patents new AI robotic knee surgery
June 3, 2025
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
A research team led by consultant and orthopedic surgeon Glen Liau Zi Qiang from Alexandra Hospital in Singapore developed a new AI algorithm to improve the accuracy and efficiency of robotic total knee arthroplasty (rTKA) surgery.
