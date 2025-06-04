BioWorld - Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Alexandra Hospital team patents new AI robotic knee surgery

June 3, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
A research team led by consultant and orthopedic surgeon Glen Liau Zi Qiang from Alexandra Hospital in Singapore developed a new AI algorithm to improve the accuracy and efficiency of robotic total knee arthroplasty (rTKA) surgery.
