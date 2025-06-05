BioWorld - Thursday, June 5, 2025
FTC active again in enforcement of contact lens rule

June 4, 2025
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said it sent letters to 37 contact lens prescribers reminding them a failure to automatically provide patients with a prescription can result in fines of more than $53,000 per violation.
