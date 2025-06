Fractyl, Bariendo developing off-ramp for post-GLP-1 maintenance

Far from eliminating the need for weight-loss procedures, glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists could drive more people to seek them out. At least that’s what Fractyl Health Inc. and Bariendo Inc. hope, and they have strong evidence to support their case with a recent meta-analysis showing that individuals discontinuing the popular weight loss medications regain all their weight and more within two years.