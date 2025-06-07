BioWorld - Saturday, June 7, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Regulatory actions for June 6, 2025

June 6, 2025
Regulatory snapshots, including global submissions and approvals, clinical trial approvals and other regulatory decisions and designations: BTL Industries, Telix, Zeiss Medical.
BioWorld MedTech Briefs Regulatory actions