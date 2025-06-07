Other news to note for June 6, 2025

BioWorld - Saturday, June 7, 2025
Med-tech happenings, including deals and partnerships, grants, preclinical data and other news in brief: Histosonics, Lex Diagnostics, Paragon Renault, Treace Medical, Venus Concept, Wandercraft, Zimmer Biomet.
