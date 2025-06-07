BioWorld - Saturday, June 7, 2025
FDA rapidly lists raft of class I device recalls

June 6, 2025
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. FDA posted notice of six class I device recalls between June 3 and June 5, 2025, four of which are for corrections.
