BioWorld - Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Annji's phase I/II positive in spinal, bulbar muscular atrophy
May 27, 2025
By
Tamra Sami
Annji Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.’s rosolutamide (AJ-201, JM-17) achieved positive results in a phase I/II trial in adults with spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy, also known as Kennedy’s disease.
