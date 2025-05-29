BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Gastrointestinal
Precision medicine approach identifies culprit in alcohol-associated hepatitis
May 29, 2025
By
Anette Breindl
No Comments
Researchers have identified KpsM as a virulence factor in
Escherichia coli
that was responsible for liver damage in alcohol-associated hepatitis (AH). A small-molecule inhibitor of KpsM reduced liver damage in animal models of AH.
