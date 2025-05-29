BioWorld - Thursday, May 29, 2025
Precision medicine approach identifies culprit in alcohol-associated hepatitis

By Anette Breindl
Researchers have identified KpsM as a virulence factor in Escherichia coli that was responsible for liver damage in alcohol-associated hepatitis (AH). A small-molecule inhibitor of KpsM reduced liver damage in animal models of AH.
