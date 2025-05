Cancer

Series A financing at Proteinqure to advance peptide-drug conjugate into clinic for TNBC

Proteinqure Inc. has closed an $11 million series A financing round to support the initiation of the company’s first clinical trial for PQ-203, a first-in-class peptide-drug conjugate for triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). The funds will also be used to advance additional pipeline programs in neurology and nephrology.