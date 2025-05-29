Ocular

AAV8-RK-hBBS10 gene therapy restores vision in Bardet-Biedl syndrome type 10 model

Bardet-Biedl syndrome (BBS) is a group of rare autosomal recessive ciliopathies characterized by dysfunction of primary cilia, which affects multiple organ systems and leads to early-onset obesity, progressive retinal degeneration resulting in vision loss or blindness, and renal abnormalities that may progress to renal failure. Mutations in the BBS10 gene are the second most prevalent cause of BBS, accounting for over 20% of cases.