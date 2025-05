Neurology/psychiatric

Enveric’s EB-003 shows statistically significant improvements in model of severe chronic depression

Enveric Biosciences Inc. has released promising preclinical results for its lead neuroplastogen drug candidate, EB-003, in the open space forced swim test, a preclinical mouse model of severe depression and despair. In the first study, an oral dose of EB-003 at 30 mg/kg significantly reduced depression-like behavior within 30 minutes of administration.