Efficacy and safety evaluation of the ANGPTL4 inhibitory antibody MAR-001 in nonhuman primates

Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) remains a leading cause of mortality worldwide despite advances in managing classic risk factors and therapies lowering LDL-cholesterol. Inhibiting angiopoietin-like protein 4 (ANGPTL4), a key regulator of triglyceride metabolism, is emerging as a potential strategy to treat atherogenic dyslipidemia and lower ASCVD risk.