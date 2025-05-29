BioWorld - Thursday, May 29, 2025
Cancer

Kumquat Biosciences patents new SOS1/GTPase KRAS interaction inhibitors

May 29, 2025
Kumquat Biosciences Inc. has disclosed son of sevenless homolog 1 (SOS1)/GTPase KRAS (G12C mutant) interaction inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
