BioWorld - Thursday, May 29, 2025
Breaking News: 100 days of uncertaintySee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Infection

Japanese scientists divulge new isoindoline compounds for viral infections

May 29, 2025
The Institute of Physical and Chemical Research and Kyoto University have synthesized isoindoline compounds reported to be useful for the treatment of viral infections.
BioWorld Science Infection Patents