New α1-antitrypsin correctors disclosed in Sub21 patent

May 29, 2025
Sub21 Inc. has divulged α1-antitrypsin (SERPINA1) (Z-mutant) correctors reported to be useful for the treatment of α1-antitrypsin deficiency.
