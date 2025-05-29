BioWorld - Thursday, May 29, 2025
Neurology/psychiatric

Nura Bio discovers new SARM1 inhibitors for neurodegeneration

May 29, 2025
Nura Bio Inc. has described NAD(+) hydrolase SARM1 (SAMD2; MyD88-5) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of neurodegeneration.
