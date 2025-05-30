BioWorld - Friday, May 30, 2025
Endocrine/metabolic

Bioage plans mid-year IND submission for BGE-102 for obesity

May 30, 2025
Bioage Labs Inc. has completed IND-enabling studies for BGE-102, a structurally novel, orally available small-molecule NLRP3 inhibitor.
