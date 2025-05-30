BioWorld - Friday, May 30, 2025
Cardiovascular

Rona Therapeutics reports preclinical findings with RNAi therapy for cardiovascular disease

May 30, 2025
Rona Therapeutics Co. Ltd. has reported preclinical data for its RNA interference (RNAi) therapy RN-026 targeting lipoprotein(a) (Lp[a]).
