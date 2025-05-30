BioWorld - Friday, May 30, 2025
Breaking News: 100 days of uncertaintySee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

ZNF101 unveiled as a therapeutic target in TNBC

May 30, 2025
No Comments
Triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) is the most aggressive breast cancer subtype with a lack of efficacious therapeutic approaches.
BioWorld Science Conferences Cancer