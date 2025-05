Cancer

Chinese researchers describe first-in-class PRMT1 degrader

PRMT1 is a key enzyme that catalyzes asymmetric dimethylation of arginine residues and overexpressed in various cancers and inflammatory diseases. While current PRMT1 inhibitors lack specificity and effectiveness, targeted degradation of PRMT1 offers a potential strategy to treat PRMT1-driven conditions and explore its nonenzymatic roles.