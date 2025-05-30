BioWorld - Friday, May 30, 2025
Cancer

Shanghai Qilu Pharmaceutical divulges new PARG inhibitors

May 30, 2025
Shanghai Qilu Pharmaceutical Research and Development Centre Ltd. has synthesized poly(ADP-ribose) glycohydrolase (PARG) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
