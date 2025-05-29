BioWorld - Thursday, May 29, 2025
Immune

Glycoera raises a $130M series B to advance GE-8820

May 29, 2025
By Nuala Moran
Glycoengineering specialist Glycoera AG is preparing to take its extracellular protein degrader constructs into the clinic in the treatment of autoimmune diseases, after closing a $130 million series B.
