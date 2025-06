Lex seeks FDA clearance ahead of $100M Quidelortho takeover

Lex Diagnostics Ltd. has submitted dual applications to the U.S. FDA seeking 510(k) clearance and CLIA waiver status for its Velo system, an ultra-fast point-of-care molecular diagnostics platform. The move comes after the recent news from Quidelortho Corp. that it intends to acquire Lex for $100 million following U.S. regulatory approval of the technology.