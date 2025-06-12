BioWorld - Thursday, June 12, 2025
Other news to note for June 11, 2025

June 11, 2025
Med-tech happenings, including deals and partnerships, grants, preclinical data and other news in brief: Demant, Femasys, Kind Group GmbH, Onconetix, Nvidia Corp, Quantum-Si, Seastar Medical, Spiderwort Biotechnologies.
BioWorld MedTech Briefs Other news to note