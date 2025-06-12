BioWorld - Thursday, June 12, 2025
MFDS clears world’s first ECG-based AI kidney disease software

June 11, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety on June 9 approved Vuno Inc’s AI-based Med-DeepECG Kidney software as a non-invasive method to screen for kidney dysfunction.
