Patents

Researchers file patent for microfluidic patch-pump drug delivery platform

June 12, 2025
By Simon Kerton
Researchers from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University filed for protection of their development of a slim, painless, and affordable microfluidic infusion pump device for the continuous transdermal delivery of drugs.
