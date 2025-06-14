BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Antylia’s $1.34B deal tops cooling med-tech M&A activity in May
June 13, 2025
By
Amanda Lanier
Med-tech M&A activity dipped in May, reaching $1.52 billion, down from $2.07 billion in April and a far cry from the highs seen earlier this year, such as $4.92 billion in January and $5.99 billion in February.
