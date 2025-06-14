BioWorld - Saturday, June 14, 2025
Patents

Pharmalytix files patent for insulin degradation home test

June 13, 2025
By Simon Kerton
In what represents the company’s first filing, the co-founders of Pharmalytix Inc., Sierra Houang and Lee Grady, describe their creation of a simple, quick, low-cost at home lateral flow test for determining insulin quality.
