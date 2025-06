FDA approves Medtronic Omniasecure defib lead

Medtronic plc received U.S. FDA approval for its Omniasecure defibrillation lead for placement in the right ventricle to treat arrhythmias. Medtronic said the lead is the smallest made at 4.7 French or 1.6 mm, making it suitable for individuals as young as age 12 and others with smaller anatomies, particularly women.