Aortyx secures €13.8M for aortic dissection solution

Aortyx SL secured €13.8 million (US$15.9 million) in a series A funding round for its solution which treats aortic dissection. The company developed a system to repair the aortic tear, which includes a biomimetic, bioresorbable adhesive patch inserted in the aorta using an endovascular catheter and a deployer.