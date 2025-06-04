BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Wednesday, June 4, 2025
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Next IgAN contenders line up; Vera preps a BLA for atacicept
Next IgAN contenders line up; Vera preps a BLA for atacicept
June 3, 2025
By
Karen Carey
With a 42% placebo-adjusted reduction in proteinuria at week 36, Vera Therapeutics Inc. met its primary endpoint in the Origin phase III trial with BAFF and APRIL dual inhibitor atacicept in treating immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) in adults.
BioWorld
Clinical
Immune
Nephrology
Protein
U.S.
BLA