BioWorld - Wednesday, June 4, 2025
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Next IgAN contenders line up; Vera preps a BLA for atacicept

June 3, 2025
By Karen Carey
No Comments
With a 42% placebo-adjusted reduction in proteinuria at week 36, Vera Therapeutics Inc. met its primary endpoint in the Origin phase III trial with BAFF and APRIL dual inhibitor atacicept in treating immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) in adults.
BioWorld Clinical Immune Nephrology Protein U.S. BLA