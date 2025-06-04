Regeneron boosts obesity pipeline with Hansoh’s GLP-1/GIP for $2B

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is adding to its obesity pipeline by in-licensing Hansoh Biomedical Co. Ltd.’s phase III dual glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1)/gastric inhibitory polypeptide (GIP) receptor agonist, HS-20094, for up to $2 billion.