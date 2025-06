ASCO 2025: Dizal's new chemical entities for lung, blood cancers

Dizal (Jiangsu) Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.’s LYN/BTK dual inhibitor, DZD-8586, saw tumor shrinkage in 94.1% of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma following Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitors, the company reported during an oral presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2025 conference.