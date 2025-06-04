BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Wednesday, June 4, 2025
See today's BioWorld Asia
Home
» Astellas nabs Evopoint’s CLDN18.2-targeting ADC for $1.34B
Astellas nabs Evopoint’s CLDN18.2-targeting ADC for $1.34B
June 3, 2025
By
Tamra Sami
In yet another China antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) deal, Astellas Pharma Inc. is inlicensing a phase I/II ADC targeting Claudin 18.2 from Evopoint Biosciences Co. Ltd. for up to $1.34 billion.
BioWorld Asia
Deals and M&A
Cancer
Antibody-drug conjugate
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan