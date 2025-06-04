BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Home
Aimedbio's ₩51B pre-IPO round to fuel new cancer ADCs
Aimedbio’s ₩51B pre-IPO round to fuel new cancer ADCs
June 3, 2025
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Samsung Medical Center spinoff Aimedbio Inc. announced raising ₩51.1 billion (US$37.15 million) in pre-IPO funding to advance its portfolio of clinical and preclinical antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) candidates.
