Aimedbio’s ₩51B pre-IPO round to fuel new cancer ADCs

June 3, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Samsung Medical Center spinoff Aimedbio Inc. announced raising ₩51.1 billion (US$37.15 million) in pre-IPO funding to advance its portfolio of clinical and preclinical antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) candidates.
