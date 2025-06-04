BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Home
Nibec stock soars 30% on $435M peptide deal with US biotech
Nibec stock soars 30% on $435M peptide deal with US biotech
June 3, 2025
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Nibec Co. Ltd. announced May 28 the signing of a potential $435 million license deal for NP-201, its phase II-ready peptide-based pulmonary fibrosis therapy candidate, with an undisclosed U.S.-based biotech company.
