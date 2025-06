Daiichi and Merck pull accelerated approval BLA for ADC

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. and Merck & Co. Inc. have voluntarily pulled the BLA for accelerated approval tied to their HER3-directed antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) in treating EGFR-mutated non-small-cell lung cancer. The partnership in the expanding ADC space began nearly two years ago in a $22 billion deal.