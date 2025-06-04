BioWorld - Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Biopharma nonprofit deals and grants 2025

BARDA’s $375M to Shionogi for COVID-19 tops early list of 2025 grants

June 3, 2025
By Amanda Lanier
Biopharma’s nonprofit deal and grant activity continues to settle into a post-pandemic rhythm, with both showing a sustained decline from the elevated levels seen during and even after the COVID-19 era.
