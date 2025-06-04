BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Epimab sells bispecific T-cell engager to Juri in $210M deal
June 3, 2025
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Epimab Biotherapeutics Inc. licensed out a development-ready KLK2/CD3 bispecific T-cell engager (TCE) for advanced prostate cancer to Juri Biosciences Inc. through a potential $210 million deal.
