BioWorld - Wednesday, June 4, 2025
See today's BioWorld Asia
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Epimab sells bispecific T-cell engager to Juri in $210M deal

June 3, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Epimab Biotherapeutics Inc. licensed out a development-ready KLK2/CD3 bispecific T-cell engager (TCE) for advanced prostate cancer to Juri Biosciences Inc. through a potential $210 million deal.
BioWorld Asia Analysis and data insight Deals and M&A Newco news American Association for Cancer Research Cancer Immune Bispecific antibody U.S.