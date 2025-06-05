Cancer

Loss of Y chromosome in cancer, immune cells: a new clue to cancer outcomes

Researchers from the University of Arizona have unveiled that coordinated Y chromosome loss in both cancer cells and immune cells may explain the worse prognosis in people with this alteration. The loss of the Y chromosome (LOY) is one of the most frequent somatic mutations in men, particularly with advancing age. Investigating the mechanisms and effects of LOY in PBMCs and its association with immune and tumor cells, they “found a relationship between the Y chromosome loss in normal cells inside the tumor and the Y chromosome loss inside the cancer cell,” Dan Theodorescu, senior author of the study, told BioWorld.