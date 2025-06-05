BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Thursday, June 5, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sector
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
» Oncovita’s Mvdeltac designated orphan drug for pleural mesothelioma
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Immuno-oncology
Oncovita’s Mvdeltac designated orphan drug for pleural mesothelioma
June 5, 2025
No Comments
Oncovita SAS’s lead oncolytic virus candidate, Mvdeltac, has been awarded orphan drug designation by the FDA.
BioWorld Science
Regulatory
Immuno-oncology
FDA
Orphan drug