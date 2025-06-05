BioWorld - Thursday, June 5, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immuno-oncology

Oncovita’s Mvdeltac designated orphan drug for pleural mesothelioma

June 5, 2025
No Comments
Oncovita SAS’s lead oncolytic virus candidate, Mvdeltac, has been awarded orphan drug designation by the FDA.
BioWorld Science Regulatory Immuno-oncology FDA Orphan drug