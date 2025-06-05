BioWorld - Thursday, June 5, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immuno-oncology

AMED funding supports Rakuten’s photoimmunotherapy for malignant epithelial tumors

June 5, 2025
No Comments
Rakuten Medical Inc.’s RM-0256 has been selected for funding by Japan’s Agency for Medical Research and Development (AMED).
BioWorld Science Cancer Antibody Immuno-oncology Grant