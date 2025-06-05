BioWorld - Thursday, June 5, 2025
Cancer

Beijing Danatlas Pharmaceutical Technology divulges new PPAR-γ modulators

June 5, 2025
Beijing Danatlas Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd. has synthesized PPAR-γ modulators reported to be useful for the treatment of bladder cancer.
