BioWorld - Thursday, June 5, 2025
Cancer

Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical describes new PRMT5 inhibitors

June 5, 2025
Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has identified protein arginine N-methyltransferase 5 (PRMT5) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer and myelofibrosis.
