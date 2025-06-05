BioWorld - Thursday, June 5, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
Cancer

Kumquat Biosciences discovers new GTPase KRAS wild-type and mutant inhibitors

June 5, 2025
Kumquat Biosciences Inc. has described compounds acting as GTPase KRAS wild-type and mutant inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
