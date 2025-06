Index insights

Alnylam, Incyte and GSK led biopharma gains amid earnings volatility

The BioWorld Biopharmaceutical Index extended its downward trend over April and May, closing the latter month down 6.47% after reaching a peak gain of 9.64% at the end of February. The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index followed a similar trajectory, finishing May with a 5.37% decline. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped through April but rebounded slightly in May, ending the month down 0.64%.