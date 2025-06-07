BioWorld - Saturday, June 7, 2025
See today's BioWorld
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.

EMA warns Ozempic linked to ‘very rare’ side effect

June 6, 2025
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
The EMA’s safety committee has issued a warning that the GLP-1 receptor agonist Ozempic (semaglutide, Novo Nordisk A/S) can cause an acute eye condition in which the optic nerve is damaged by a sudden loss of blood supply. After reviewing several large epidemiological studies, clinical trial and in-market data, EMA’s Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee has concluded non-anterior ischemic optic neuropathy is a “very rare” side effect of Ozempic, that “may affect up to one in 10,000 people taking semaglutide.
BioWorld Regulatory Obesity Small molecule Europe Danish Medicines Agency EMA